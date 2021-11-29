Advertisement

Free parking initiative to end by December

Free parking initiative to end in December
Free parking initiative to end in December(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are planning to do some shopping in downtown area, it’s important to know-as the end of November gets closer so does the city’s free parking initiative.

As previously reported, the City of Laredo began offering free parking on the first of November.

It was a motion approved by city council back in October but one visitor from San Antonio says it should last a little bit longer.

Business owners say free parking means, more shoppers visiting the downtown area, especially those from Mexico.

Currently, parking fees are only being waived in parking meters and parking lots in the downtown area.

