Home on Hidalgo Street destroyed in house fire

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo woman and her four-legged friends are lucky to be a live after her house caught fire over the weekend.

Reports say the fire got started on Saturday while she was asleep.

Firefighters were called out to a home at the 1700 block of Hidalgo Street at around 4 a.m.

After further investigation they found that the home was indeed on fire.

As crews started putting out the flames, they found a woman asleep inside as the fire was spreading.

They were able to get her and multiple pets out safely.

No injuries were reported and AEP was called to the scene to remove the electrical meter.

The Red Cross was also called to help the victims.

