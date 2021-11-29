Hometown Heroes: Project to honor Iraq war veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A monument honoring a group of our local veterans is in the works and it’s already gaining support.

From Jarvis Plaza to North Central Park, veterans and those who gave their ultimate sacrifice are honored with monuments and dedications.

Jarvis Plaza is also known as Veteran’s Plaza.

Several areas have memorials for those who bravely served in World War II & the Korean War; however, another one is in the works.

This one would be for those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan

Gabriel Lopez, Veteran and founder of the South Texas Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans Association went before the veterans affairs committee meeting to present two renditions of potential monuments.

Lopez says it will be four sides and it will have Operation Iraqi Freedom and provide names and dates. One the other side, it will have Operation Enduing Freedom with names, the dates of when they were killed in action.

On the third side it will have all the emblems of all branches and on the fourth side, the City of Laredo Emblem with a message from the city.

The second monument rendition is smaller than the first.

Committee member and Veteran Roque Vela Sr. voiced his support for the project.

The project will be up for a vote in the near future.

Just one way to give back to our local heroes that have given so much for our freedom.

In response to the September, 11 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, Operation Enduring Freedom was formed.

Two years later Operation Iraqi Freedom was launched.

