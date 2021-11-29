Advertisement

Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is making a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts.

On Nov. 12, Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez won three fights in one night in Miami.

This win includes a grueling three-round decision in the finale over previously unbeaten Cristian “Puas” Perez of Ensenada from Baja California, Mexico.

Gonzalez’s record is 12-4.

Gonzalez moved to Chicago in 2015 to train after graduating from United High School and is punching his way to become a professional fighter.

His family runs Laredo Martial Arts Gonzalez Academy.

