Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local artist is right back at it again with a new “What-a-sized” creation.

Local art teacher Monika Sanchez, has been known to making large paper mache sculptures.

From conchas to maracas and now a Whataburger table tag.

Sanchez posts her art work on her page, Mo. Creations and she has already received some praise from Texas news outlets.

