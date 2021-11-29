Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local artist is right back at it again with a new “What-a-sized” creation.
Local art teacher Monika Sanchez, has been known to making large paper mache sculptures.
From conchas to maracas and now a Whataburger table tag.
Sanchez posts her art work on her page, Mo. Creations and she has already received some praise from Texas news outlets.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.