Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local artist is right back at it again with a new “What-a-sized” creation.

Local art teacher Monika Sanchez, has been known to making large paper mache sculptures.

From conchas to maracas and now a Whataburger table tag.

Sanchez posts her art work on her page, Mo. Creations and she has already received some praise from Texas news outlets.

Home goes up in flames on Hidalgo Street