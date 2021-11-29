Advertisement

Man wanted for burglary and robbery

21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.

He is wanted for aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation.

He is roughly five feet, three inches, weighs, 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 2500 block of Davis Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are advised to call 956-415-2878.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in San Bernardo accident
Man killed in accident on San Bernardo Friday morning
Federal agents seize live hens and roosters
Customs officials seize live roosters and hens after inspection
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Thanksgiving leftovers
What to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers?
CBP starts to see return to normalcy
Tips to ensure faster travels at Laredo bridges

Latest News

File photo: Scam calls
Scammers posing as police to collect large sums of money
Monika Sanchez creates Whataburger table tag
Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag
Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag
Local artist creates What-a-sized table tag
Home goes up in flames on Hidalgo Street