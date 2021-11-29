Man wanted for burglary and robbery

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a wanted fugitive.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.

He is wanted for aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation.

He is roughly five feet, three inches, weighs, 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 2500 block of Davis Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are advised to call 956-415-2878.

