Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four local amusement centers are raided by Laredo Police.

One of them was located at the 2300 block of E. Saunders, another was at the 7500 block of Green Meadow, the third was at the 9100 block of McPherson, and the fourth was on Caballo Drive.

Authorities seized 65 slot machines, over $200,000 in cash and 10,000 in uncashed money orders.

The investigation remains ongoing and arrests are still pending.

