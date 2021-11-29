Scammers posing as police to collect large sums of money

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are advising residents that there has been a surge in phone scams.

Laredo Police say they have seen a recent trend where individuals are posing as police officers requesting payments via gift cards in exchange for the dropping of charges.

Police area asking you to help spread the word to never to give out personal or private information over the phone, especially to an unknown caller.

If you suspect that a caller isn’t who they say you are, you are advised to hang up and call the source directly.

You can also report these cases to police at 956-795-2800.

