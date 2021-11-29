Shoppers hit the web for Cyber Monday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since 2005, the first workday after Thanksgiving has been known as Cyber Monday.

Following Black Friday, it started at a time when people back in the office after the holiday began shopping online from their work computers.

Now, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is spread over several days and many sales start during the weekend before.

Some retail experts believe supply chain issues may actually encourage more people to shop in brick and mortar stores instead of online this year.

Shipping issues with some online orders last Christmas may have contributed to that.

Nevertheless, as mobile and social play a larger role in buying decisions, cyber shopping is expected to increase to three billion dollars in sales this year.

