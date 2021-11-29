Tips to ensure faster travels at Laredo bridges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full swing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they expect a higher volume of traffic at our international bridges.

There are some travel tips to keep in mind to ease travels.

Officials recommend, having all valid travel documents ready such as a U.S. Passport or a Trusted Traveler program card.

Make sure you have your proof of COVID-19 vaccination handy.

Be ready to present any other documents CBP officers might ask for.

Facial biometrics could take place if there is an enhanced inspection.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.