Tips to ensure faster travels at Laredo bridges

CBP starts to see return to normalcy(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holiday season in full swing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they expect a higher volume of traffic at our international bridges.

There are some travel tips to keep in mind to ease travels.

Officials recommend, having all valid travel documents ready such as a U.S. Passport or a Trusted Traveler program card.

Make sure you have your proof of COVID-19 vaccination handy.

Be ready to present any other documents CBP officers might ask for.

Facial biometrics could take place if there is an enhanced inspection.

