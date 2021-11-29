What’s eating your tax dollars?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s ‘KGNS on Your Side report, we dive into a look at city spending, specifically what they use their city issued credit cards for.

According to the City of Laredo’s credit card usage policy and procedures manual, card holders can use the money for travel, business events, emergency expenses, hotels, business meals with clients, and city council meals.

KGNS News obtained stacks and stacks of documents full of credit card statements through an open records request.

The statements reflected the credit card usage between October 2020 and August of 2021; with the exception of April of this year since those records weren’t provided by the city.

As we searched through pages of purchases, we found a glaring number of purchases for food.

A total of $39,396.97 was spent on food for ten months.

On an excel sheet, we broke down food purchases month by month and by each restaurant.

While there are a number of food joints officials frequent, there were four that stood out and that’s because of the amount of money spent.

Coming in fourth is Texas’ classic burger chain Whataburger with a whopping $2,038. It isn’t a place they purchase from often but when they do, they buy hundreds of dollars’ worth of food.

Next on the list is the casual dining restaurant Longhorn Steakhouse. The total amount spent at the establishment was $2,058. Purchases there are a little more frequents but not as much as others.

Rounding out the top two is fast food chain Chick-Fil-A which totals $3,190.

Purchases at the restaurants is the most constant on this list, more than the number one food purchase which is the Taco Palenque franchise.

The Laredo classic comes in first at $5,507.

What likely skyrocketed this restaurant to the top was a purchase of over $2,000 worth of food in February.

And speaking of February, that month came out as the highest food purchase month on the list.

August only tailing in second.

As far as the top food spenders listed in the credit card statements; according to our calculations, community development director Maria Tina Martinez is in the top three with $4,748 spent.

In second place is Laredo’s Assistant City Manager Riazul Mia with $4,805 spent and the top spender in the City of Laredo is Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello with $5,135 spent.

We are only sharing statistics from purchases that we are sure are for food.

There were purchases to big box stores like H-E-B and Walmart that could be food as well as other things that were too hard to identify according to the information we were provided.

Just a reminder, under the city credit card use policy, food is an allowable purchase.

