Agents foil two mass human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol foiled two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles.

Agents at the north Laredo and Freer Stations referred two tactor tailers to secondary inspection and found several people hidden inside the cargo areas.

The individuals were determined to be from foreign countries attempting to gain access into the exterior of the U.S.

All were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.