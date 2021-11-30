Agents recover vehicles used for human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Agents at the Cotulla station recovered two stolen vehicles during separate alleged human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on Nov. 22 when agents were notified by DPS about a stolen black pick-up truck that was heading south of Artesia Wells.

DPS attempted to conduct a traffic stop by the driver drove evaded arrest and drove through a ranch fence. Once they found the vehicle, it was abandoned in the brush.

Later that day, a second vehicle was found when a black pick up was seen transporting people near Highway 77.

Agents attempted to follow the vehicle, but the driver through a ranch fence and the vehicle was found abandoned inside the property.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.