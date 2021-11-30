Advertisement

Colored bulbs on vehicles are illegal in Texas

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising motorists about a vehicle trend that is illegal in the State of Texas.

Authorities say current trends regarding the enhancement of headlights such as colored bulbs, blackout tints and LED Halo lights are not legal in Teas.

Any headlight bulb of the vehicle must be white or shades of yellow and amber.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, colored bulbs must have the Department of Transportations stamp of compliance on them.

Police are asking not to put your or your passengers at risk and use proper headlights.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez
Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night
City of Laredo credit card statements
What’s eating your tax dollars?
Laredo Police seize thousands from amusement centers
Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
Man wanted for burglary and robbery

Latest News

Agents foil two massive human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two mass human smuggling attempts
Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Euless Police Detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes
Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Annual Christmas Parade to return
Two MLB players to take part in 57th annual Christmas Parade