Colored bulbs on vehicles are illegal in Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising motorists about a vehicle trend that is illegal in the State of Texas.

Authorities say current trends regarding the enhancement of headlights such as colored bulbs, blackout tints and LED Halo lights are not legal in Teas.

Any headlight bulb of the vehicle must be white or shades of yellow and amber.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, colored bulbs must have the Department of Transportations stamp of compliance on them.

Police are asking not to put your or your passengers at risk and use proper headlights.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.