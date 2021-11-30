Diabetes Awareness Month: Knowing where to seek help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although November is coming to an end, medical experts are continuing to highlight a chronic condition that affects roughly one in three adults in the U.S.

Diabetes Awareness Month is a time when healthcare professionals’ team up to bring awareness to the condition as well as ways to prevent it and clinics that provide services.

According to the CDC, roughly 88 million people struggle with diabetes and most people don’t know they have it.

The Laredo Specialty Hospital is one of the many clinics that provides services to those who might be diagnosed with diabetes.

For more information on the services they offer you can call 956-764-8384.

