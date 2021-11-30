Ending the month in the 80s

Advertisement

Stuck in the 80s(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and we are still struggling to get out of the 80s!

On Tuesday, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

Temperatures will only get warmer from there.

As we start the first day of December, we’ll hit a high of 81 degrees with lows in the 60s.

Temperatures will increase on Thursday at 83 degrees with lows in the mid-60s.

Things will get even warmer on Friday, with a high of 85 degrees.

These warmer conditions will continue on Saturday with a high of 84 and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will dwindle down just a bit on Sunday with a high of 80 and a high of 75 on Monday.

Overall, there is no sign of snow, sleet or hail in our area. Just enjoy this warmer winter weather.

