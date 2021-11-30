Family shaken up after fire consumes home

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fire ravaged a home in Central Laredo Saturday morning.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to respond quickly and extinguished the blaze.

Before the fire, two sisters and a pair of teenagers resided there, but the conditions of the home are now deemed unlivable.

Firefighters saw the house on fire at around 4 a.m. Saturday while they were putting out a car fire at the intersection of Santa Maria and Hidalgo.

Ricardo Oliva with the Laredo Fire Department says they noticed smoke coming from the house, so when they went to investigate, they found that the house was actively burning.

Without hesitation, they initiated their proper procedures and found a woman sleeping inside a bedroom.

Barbara Romero remains shaken up over the incident but is thankful that firefighters were there at the right place at the right time.

Out of the four people living there, only her sister was inside. Firefighters managed to rescue all of their pets, but the entire second floor was destroyed.

Fire officials say working smoke detectors can make all the difference during an active fire.

If you would like to help the family during their time of need you can click here.

