Give back on Giving Tuesday!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday is a day that Americans come together to give back to their communities.

November 30 is known as the National Day of Giving.

The unofficial holiday takes place each year on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

People across the U.S. will be taking part in the campaign by donating food, cleaning up communities or donating blood or plasma.

You could also donate online to your favorite charity or non-profit organization.

According to the national calendar, the National Day of Giving was started back in 2012 as a way to focus on charities and non-profits after the commercialization seen on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

