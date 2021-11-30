Advertisement

Man convicted of murder caught by Border Patrol

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities arrest a Mexican National who was previously convicted of murder and had gang ties.

On November 28, DPS Troopers arrested and turned over two undocumented immigrants over to Border Patrol.

Record checks revealed that one of the men, Jose Arias Gonzalez of Mexico was an active Sureno Gang Member.

Agents also discovered Arias Gonzalez was convicted of murder back in 2004 by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

He was turned over for processing and is expected to face deportation.

