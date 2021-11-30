Advertisement

Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan....
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee.

Panel chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement on Tuesday that Meadows, through his lawyers, has been “engaging” with the committee and “will soon appear for an initial deposition.” The news was initially reported by CNN.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez
Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night
City of Laredo credit card statements
What’s eating your tax dollars?
Laredo Police seize thousands from amusement centers
Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
Man wanted for burglary and robbery

Latest News

File photo
Diabetes Awareness Month: Knowing where to seek help
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Final US hurdle for Merck’s COVID-19 pill: FDA panel review
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing