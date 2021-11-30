Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Euless officer is killed in an alleged drunk driving accident over the weekend.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. just north of Fort Worth.

According to police, the driver ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles.

Callers reported that the suspect tried to flee the accident but was later stopped by bystanders. They say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

One of the victims in the crash was identified as Alejandro Cervantes of the Euless Police Department.

The driver is expected to face intoxication manslaughter charges.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.