Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An off-duty Euless officer is killed in an alleged drunk driving accident over the weekend.

The two-vehicle accident happened on Saturday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m. just north of Fort Worth.

According to police, the driver ran a red light and crashed into two vehicles.

Callers reported that the suspect tried to flee the accident but was later stopped by bystanders. They say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol.

One of the victims in the crash was identified as Alejandro Cervantes of the Euless Police Department.

The driver is expected to face intoxication manslaughter charges.

