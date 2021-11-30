Parent speaks after being turned away from LISD vaccine drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is speaking out after they were turned away from an LISD COVID vaccine drive a few weeks ago.

Raymundo Rodriguez was ready to send his kids back to school, but before he could, he decided to take advantage of one of LISD’s vaccine clinics; however, he was ineligible to receive their services.

Rodriguez says they got in line, filled out the paperwork and then one of the nurses asked if his kids were registered with the school.

He says they were registered but they hadn’t shown up to class since September.

Rodriguez is one of many parents who chose to keep their children at home until they get the vaccine.

He only filled out half of the immunization paperwork but stopped since his girls weren’t enrolled at Ryan Elementary School.

During their withdrawal from the campus, Rodriguez’s wife homeschooled both girls with materials leftover from last year.

Since he could not get his girls vaccinated at Ryan Elementary, he searched for other clinics around town.

LISD sent a statement on the matter saying if vaccines are available, they will provide the resources to help end the pandemic.

In addition, if vaccines aren’t available, parents and students are referred to the Laredo Health Department to receive immunization.

Raymundo took his kindergartener and first grader to a local pharmacy to get the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine for kids.

Now he is waiting until the girls are fully vaccinated to return them back to school.

LISD says it will continue to host these vaccine clinics.

The most recent clinics provided immunizations at Shirley Field for many students.

