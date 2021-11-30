Ruben’s random object: The Texas Flag?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday’s random object was supposed to be the Texas Flag that was ordered off of Amazon; however, there was something off about it.

Turns out it was the Flag of Chile.

While they have their similarities, the Texas flag blue strip goes all the way down, while the Chilean flag is just a small square.

The KGNS News Today crew dove into some of the differences and why you shouldn’t mess with Texas or its flag.

