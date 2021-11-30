Advertisement

Ruben’s random object: The Texas Flag?

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Tuesday’s random object was supposed to be the Texas Flag that was ordered off of Amazon; however, there was something off about it.

Turns out it was the Flag of Chile.

While they have their similarities, the Texas flag blue strip goes all the way down, while the Chilean flag is just a small square.

The KGNS News Today crew dove into some of the differences and why you shouldn’t mess with Texas or its flag.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez
Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night
City of Laredo credit card statements
What’s eating your tax dollars?
Laredo Police seize thousands from amusement centers
Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
Man wanted for burglary and robbery

Latest News

Rubens random object: The Texas flag?
Rubens random object: The Texas flag?
File photo: LISD vaccine drive
Parent speaks after being turned away from LISD vaccine drive
Home goes up in flames on Hidalgo Street
Family shaken up after fire consumes home
Tom Holland as Spider-Man
Ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home crashes web