Ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home crashes web

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Spider-Man’s next big adventure is swinging into theaters soon, but it has already caused issues with the world wide web.

Tickets for Spiderman: No Way Home, went on sale on Monday at midnight; however, within minutes, domestic ticket sites began to crash as moviegoers rushed to snag seats for what’s considered this year’s biggest blockbuster.

CNBC reports that this is good news because this is something that hasn’t happened since before the pandemic.

Spiderman: No Way Home comes out December 17 and tickets are on sale now, if you are able to snag some.

