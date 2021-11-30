Advertisement

Ticket sales for Spider-Man: No Way Home crashes web

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Spider-Man’s next big adventure is swinging into theaters soon, but it has already caused issues with the world wide web.

Tickets for Spiderman: No Way Home, went on sale on Monday at midnight; however, within minutes, domestic ticket sites began to crash as moviegoers rushed to snag seats for what’s considered this year’s biggest blockbuster.

CNBC reports that this is good news because this is something that hasn’t happened since before the pandemic.

Spiderman: No Way Home comes out December 17 and tickets are on sale now, if you are able to snag some.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo credit card statements
What’s eating your tax dollars?
Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez
Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night
Laredo Police seize thousands from amusement centers
Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
Man wanted for burglary and robbery

Latest News

April Jones stepped on the nail in the main aisle of the store, resulting in an infection,...
S.C. woman gets $10 million in Walmart lawsuit after stepping on rusty nail, losing most of leg
Samuel Perotti shot this antlered doe on his property in Monroe County, Mo.
16-point deer harvested in Missouri turns out to be doe
Give it all back on Giving Tuesday
Give back on Giving Tuesday
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
LIVE: Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law