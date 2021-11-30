Two MLB players to take part in 57th annual Christmas Parade

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Christmas spirit is set to return to the streets of Laredo once again.

After last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Christmas parade will be making its triumphant return for its 57th year.

Major preparations are underway to complete the family-oriented event.

Over 100 floats are expected to participate as well as local marching bands, cheerleaders and businesses.

This year’s theme will be “Sporting the Christmas spirit’ in honor of local athletes’ whose season might have been cut short due to the pandemic.

Organizers say there is something special about this year’s parade marshal role.

Rene Cardona with the Texas Parade Association says this is the first time in 57 years that they have chosen two.

Marco Raya of the Minnesota Twins and Roel Ramirez who plays for the New York Mets will be this year’s marshals.

They are both Native Laredoans from United South High School.

The parade will be held on December 10 at 6 p.m.

The route starts on Farias Street, makes its way down San Bernardo and then ends on Garden Street near the Civic Center.

