LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The University of Texas System is set to launch a new center that will offer new health profession programs in our area.

The University of Texas System is inviting the community to take part in the dedication of the UT Education Research Center at Laredo.

This center will provide students with new certification and degree programs in much-needed health care professions.

The event will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the DD Hachar Building located at 1937 East Bustamante Street.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.