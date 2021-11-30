Wild hogs found in KGNS parking lot

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hakuna Matata is what a couple of night prowlers are saying when they wandered onto our property Tuesday morning.

Our KGNS morning crew spotted a couple of wild hogs as they were parking their car Tuesday morning.

No sign of Timon, but Pumba and one of his family members were just searching for food near the dumpster.

Javelinas are known to be found in the more arid or semi-arid parts of south Texas.

