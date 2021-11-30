Advertisement

Wild hogs found in KGNS parking lot

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hakuna Matata is what a couple of night prowlers are saying when they wandered onto our property Tuesday morning.

Our KGNS morning crew spotted a couple of wild hogs as they were parking their car Tuesday morning.

No sign of Timon, but Pumba and one of his family members were just searching for food near the dumpster.

Javelinas are known to be found in the more arid or semi-arid parts of south Texas.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo credit card statements
What’s eating your tax dollars?
Enrique “Baby Bull” Gonzalez
Laredo MMA fighter wins three fights in one night
Laredo Police seize thousands from amusement centers
Police seize cash money and slot machines from local businesses
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Authorities searching for man accused of aggravated assault
21-year-old Ivan Martinez Jr.
Man wanted for burglary and robbery

Latest News

Give it all back on Giving Tuesday
Give back on Giving Tuesday
Give back on Giving Tuesday!
Give back on Giving Tuesday!
Wild hogs found in parking lot
Wild hogs found in KGNS parking lot
Mexican National convicted of murder arrested
Man convicted of murder caught by Border Patrol