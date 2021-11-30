Advertisement

Zapata agents rescue two lost individuals in distress

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Zapata agents helped rescue a couple of lost individuals who were in distressed.

On November 25th, agents along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife officers were called out to a rescue beacon after it was activated.

Once there, they found two undocumented immigrants who were found and medically treated.

Agents say they were in the brush for two days without food or water after they were abandoned by the smuggler.

