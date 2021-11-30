Advertisement

Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are in the market for a new ride, the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a vehicle auction.

Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque Jr. will be auctioning off over 30 different vehicles that were seized.

Some of the vehicles they will be auctioning off are a Nissan Altima, Ford F-150, Chevy Impala, and a Kia Sedona just to name a few.

The auction will take place Wednesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. at the 2300 block of Kennedy Street.

Vehicles are sold as is and there is no warranty.

