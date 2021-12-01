Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Border Patrol agent helps arrest a man in connection to a robbery case.

The incident began when the agent was driving in south Laredo and saw a man being chased.

He followed the suspect until he managed to catch him.

It was later revealed that the man had robbed a store moments before.

The Laredo Police Department was contacted and arrested him.

