Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

Agents help arrest robbery suspect
Agents help arrest robbery suspect(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Border Patrol agent helps arrest a man in connection to a robbery case.

The incident began when the agent was driving in south Laredo and saw a man being chased.

He followed the suspect until he managed to catch him.

It was later revealed that the man had robbed a store moments before.

The Laredo Police Department was contacted and arrested him.

