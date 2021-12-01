Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo Border Patrol agent helps arrest a man in connection to a robbery case.
The incident began when the agent was driving in south Laredo and saw a man being chased.
He followed the suspect until he managed to catch him.
It was later revealed that the man had robbed a store moments before.
The Laredo Police Department was contacted and arrested him.
