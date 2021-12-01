Advertisement

Convicted sex offender caught by federal agents

Erick Mendoza-Rodriguez
Erick Mendoza-Rodriguez(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender involving a minor is caught by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on November 30 when agents in Hebbronville apprehended a group of five undocumented immigrants.

During processing, records revealed Erick Mendoza-Rodriguez, a citizen of Mexico who had prior convictions of sex crimes against minors.

Mendoza Rodriguez was arrested by Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office in 2002 and sentenced to one year in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

He was taken into custody and is expected to face deportation.

