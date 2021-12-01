Dear winter, where are you?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the first day of December but it’s looking nothing like Christmas.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 80 degrees.

Things will remain warm and sunny as we hit a high of 81 on Wednesday and lows in the 60s.

We won’t see any winter-like conditions anytime soon, on Thursday expect a high of 83 and 85 on Friday.

Things will start to wind down on Saturday as we expect a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 84 degrees.

This will bring out temperatures down into the 80s on Sunday.

By Monday of next week we’ll be back in the 70s, but still no sign of winter weather.

No need to worry about the cold, so put those jackets and coats away for now.

