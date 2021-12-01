Advertisement

District Five Councilmember to hold townhall meeting(City of Laredo)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents who live in District Five are invited to voice their thoughts and concerns during a townhall meeting.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez Jr. will be hosting a townhall meeting today at Alexander Park located at Mayela Drive.

It will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you are unable to attend, there will be another one at the Casa Blanca Ballroom on Saunders.

Officials say this is a great way to learn more about what’s going on in the district as well as upcoming projects.

