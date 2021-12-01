Advertisement

Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas!

By Max Fernandez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and while it is known as the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also a time when many property thefts occur.

During the holiday season, many deck the halls and their yards with décor and inflatables but Laredo Police are reminding residents to be aware of those Grinches that might be lurking in the shadows.

It might me be a common scenario, but a person’s passion to celebrate the holidays should not come at a cost.

Teresita Castillo says it’s not fair that someone can just go to any house and take their belongings for their pleasure, it doesn’t belong to them; they should not be able to take our stuff away.

In the case of the Castillo Family, surveillance cameras captured the moments just before the robbery.

Teresita says you can see the car pass once and then return, it stops and pauses as the perpetrator wants to steal two items, but those were well secure.

An unknown man managed to walk away with a snowman and a Santa Claus, but he did not take the spirit of Christmas.

Laredo Police say those who are planning on setting up decorations should write their name on the inflatables as well as a specific marking in case they turn up at a pawn shop or police department.

