Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is allegedly caught trying to do his Christmas shopping using the five-finger discount.

Laredo Police 28-year-old Alfredo Martinez Pruneda was arrested and charged with theft.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 28 when officers were called out to the Walmart located at the 2300 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Officers met with an employee who stated that Pruneda was caught on surveillance camera shoving the items in his pants.

Los prevention officers detained him and recovered an Xbox controller, tire shine, a candy bar, ROKU TV and a kids watch all totaling over $150.

Pruneda was then arrested and taken to police headquarters.

