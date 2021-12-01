Man caught driving stolen vehicle into Mexico

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young man is caught driving a stolen vehicle by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving Day at around 3:30 a.m. when officers were called out to bridge two for a stolen vehicle report.

Officers spoke with customs officials who stated that they had stopped a vehicle going into Mexico that did not match the vehicle.

Upon further inspection, officers discovered the 2020 black Nissan Rogue was stolen out of Missouri City Texas.

Avalos told police that an unknown person had met with him downtown and offered him $200 to cross the vehicle into Mexico.

He was arrested at the scene and the vehicle was recovered.

