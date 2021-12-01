Advertisement

Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go including the City of Laredo.

The staff over at the Sames Auto Arena was hard at work preparing for its annual Navidad Fest.

After a one-year hiatus, the arena set up its 200 foot Christmas Tree as a way to ring in the holiday season and provide cheer to the community.

Every year, the event transforms the arena and the parking lot into a winter wonderland with cookies, train rides, a picture with Santa and even ice skating!

Before you lace up your skates and hit the ice, you need to book a time slot for your skate session.

If you would like to find out about more Christmas events happening around town, just visit the KGNS website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zapata County to auction off seized cars
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles
File photo
Colored bulbs on vehicles are illegal in Texas
File photo: LISD vaccine drive
Parent speaks after being turned away from LISD vaccine drive
Euless Police Detective Alejandro "Alex" Cervantes
Off-duty Euless officer killed by suspected drunk driver
Wild hogs wander onto KGNS parking lot
Javelinas found in KGNS parking lot

Latest News

Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena
Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
Convicted sex offender caught by federal agents
Convicted sex offender caught by federal agents
Agents arrest robbery suspect
Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect