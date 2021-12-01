Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go including the City of Laredo.

The staff over at the Sames Auto Arena was hard at work preparing for its annual Navidad Fest.

After a one-year hiatus, the arena set up its 200 foot Christmas Tree as a way to ring in the holiday season and provide cheer to the community.

Every year, the event transforms the arena and the parking lot into a winter wonderland with cookies, train rides, a picture with Santa and even ice skating!

Before you lace up your skates and hit the ice, you need to book a time slot for your skate session.

If you would like to find out about more Christmas events happening around town, just visit the KGNS website and Facebook page.

