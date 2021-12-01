Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local nonprofit organization that has been somewhat of a “Pillar” in our community is launching a campaign of acceptance.

Pillar will launch its new business friendly LGBTQ+ campaign called Laredo Ally: We Serve Con Orgullo or with pride.

The campaign focuses on asking businesses to show its support for all patrons through a variety of methods, one is by displaying Pillar’s We Server Con Orgullo sticker at the entrance of their building.

The event will take place at 10:30 at 1403 N Seymour Avenue.

