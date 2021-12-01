Scholarships giving students a chance to pursue their educational dreams

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Giving Tuesday, one local school will be using the donations it received by investing in the future of its students.

Samantha Pow is one of many hardworking students at Hector J Garcia Early College High School who will graduate in May 2022.

At an early age, Samantha’s mother taught her the value of a good education.

Samantha says her mom taught her to dream big, so she decided to go into the STEM field when she graduates.

Samantha comes from a low-income family and even though her parents would like to pay for her education, it is not a reality that can happen.

She says her family has spent a lot of time researching scholarships, universities, and some of the options that are available.

Luckily, Garcia Early College offers scholarships and some of these scholarships come from monetary donations given to the school.

Some of these donations come from Giving Tuesday that is a non-official holiday where people give back to different organizations and schools among others.

Counselor at Garcia Early College Marla Alaniz says there are many students like Samantha at the school that have what it takes to go to college but sometimes their financial woes are what holds them back.

Alaniz says donations that are given to the school usually go towards students so they can get a bachelor’s degree.

Director of guidance and counseling Rocina Silva says this money goes straight into students for college must haves.

Silva says this money will go directly for the higher education of our students it’ll pay for their tuition, books and other expenses.

Dozens of scholarships are offered, and new ones will pop up so students can get the education they deserve.

Samantha’s dream school is Brown University in Rhode Island.

If you want to be a donor you can call Rocina Silva at 956-273-1263.

