UISD changes last day of fall semester

File photo: First day of school
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming early for thousands of local students.

The UISD Board of Trustees revised the academic calendar making the last day of the fall semester Friday, December 17.

UISD sent a statement to parents saying that the return date will not be altered, students and teachers will return on January 10.

The district says it plans on sanitizing its campuses and buildings during this time.

They believe this much extended break provides students and teachers the chance to unwind and spend time with their families.

No word yet on if LISD will follow suit.

