World renowned DEA agent speaks with local law enforcement

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office received a visit from a world-renowned federal agent who inspired the hit Netflix series Narcos!

Laredo native and former DEA agent Javier Pena is a consultant with the sheriff’s office and will be visiting the agency monthly to teach law enforcement agencies different investigative tactics.

Pena spoke with 40 different law enforcement officials about his experience in the force and the capture of drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Peña worked for the Webb County Sheriff’s Office from 1977 to 1984 and then continued his service with DEA until his retirement in January 2014.

In the Netflix show he is portrayed by the actor Pedro Pascal.

