Alamo Drafthouse announces re-opening date

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Good news for local cinema junkies as Laredo’s Alamo Drafthouse has officially announced its re-opening date!

It’s been a long time coming, but the eatery-based theater chain closed its doors back in October of last year due to lack of theater content and low-ticket sales.

After a long year of going dark, the lights and the big screen will shine once again.

The theater’s official reopening date will be on Friday, December 10th just in time for the movie West Side Story and a week before Spider-Man!

