Another warm day in paradise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Oh the weather outside is so delightful, because it’s expected to be breezy and sunny!

On Thursday, we’ll start out in the upper 60s and see a high of about 84 degrees.

Expect to be in the 80s from Thursday all the way into Sunday.

Not much else to say but enjoy the warm and sunny conditions.

By Monday of next week, we will dip back down to the mid-70s and see lows in the 50s, but that will be short-lived.

We’ll bounce back to the low 80s.

When it comes to winter-like conditions, our area has not experienced the first cold front of the season; not counting the winter storm that we saw in February.

