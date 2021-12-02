Advertisement

City to hold Holly Jolly Christmas in the park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The holiday festivities are well underway in the City of Laredo.

District One Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez Jr along with Justice of the Peace Danny Dominguez is inviting residents to a Holly Jolly Christmas at Independence Hills Park.

There will be plenty of games, arts and crafts, food vendors and Christmas music.

Despite the warm weather, there will be a snowslide and a visit from papa Claus himself.

The fun gets underway on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The tree lighting is set for 6:30 p.m.

