City to hold menorah lighting ceremony

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Well put on your yarmulke, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah!

Although Thursday is the fifth night of the Jewish holiday, the City of Laredo will a host its first ever event to celebrate the festival of lights.

Chabad of Texas Towns will light a six foot menorah at City Hall while enjoying festive music, Chanukah donuts and latkes.

Complimentary menorahs and candles will be distributed for people to take home.

The event will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall and from all of us here have a happy happy Hanukkah.

