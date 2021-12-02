Advertisement

City to hold menorah lighting ceremony

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Well put on your yarmulke, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah!

Although Thursday is the fifth night of the Jewish holiday, the City of Laredo will a host its first ever event to celebrate the festival of lights.

Chabad of Texas Towns will light a six foot menorah at City Hall while enjoying festive music, Chanukah donuts and latkes.

Complimentary menorahs and candles will be distributed for people to take home.

The event will take place on Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall and from all of us here have a happy happy Hanukkah.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
Alfredo Martinez Pruneda
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
19-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos
Man caught driving stolen vehicle into Mexico
Zapata County to auction off seized cars
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles
Agents help arrest robbery suspect
Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

Latest News

City to hold menorah lighting ceremony
City to hold menorah lighting ceremony
Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening date
Alamo Drafthouse announces reopening date
Warm day in Laredo
Another warm day in paradise
Another warm day in paradise
Another warm day in paradise