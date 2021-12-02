Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man from Dallas pleads guilty to smuggling over 55 pounds of crystal meth through a Laredo port of entry.
The incident happened on June 6 when Luke Law attempted to cross into the U.S. after vacationing in Monterrey Mexico.
Authorities referred him to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.
After an x-ray scan, agents found 29 bundles of meth worth over one million dollars wrapped in clear tape.
Law faces up to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10 million dollars.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.