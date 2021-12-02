Advertisement

Dallas man pleads guilty to smuggling meth through Laredo

File photo: Meth
File photo: Meth(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 20-year-old man from Dallas pleads guilty to smuggling over 55 pounds of crystal meth through a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened on June 6 when Luke Law attempted to cross into the U.S. after vacationing in Monterrey Mexico.

Authorities referred him to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

After an x-ray scan, agents found 29 bundles of meth worth over one million dollars wrapped in clear tape.

Law faces up to life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10 million dollars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
Alfredo Martinez Pruneda
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
19-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos
Man caught driving stolen vehicle into Mexico
Zapata County to auction off seized cars
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles
Agents help arrest robbery suspect
Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

Latest News

Sheriff Martin Cuellar and Javier Pena
World renowned DEA agent speaks with local law enforcement
Pillar
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign
Keep your property safe this holiday season
Don’t let the Grinch steal your Christmas!