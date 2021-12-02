Advertisement

Driscoll Health Plan to hold Baby’s first posada

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local health clinic is inviting mothers-to-be to an informational event that also seeks to spread some holiday cheer.

Driscoll Health Plan will host “Baby’s First Christmas Posada” where health experts will go over some of the important tips expecting mothers should know.

The mini session will go over nutrition, information on WIC services, car seat safety and so much more.

There will also be plenty of games, prizes, snacks and a choir singing some Christmas tunes.

The session will take place on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salon Chapa Dos located at 5904 West Drive.

The event is free and open to the community.

