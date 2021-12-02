Advertisement

Laredo officials discuss ways to combat Omicron variant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local health officials are already planning for the new coronavirus variant that’s making its way across the globe.

The Laredo Emergency Management Coordinator, health department director and health authority met this week to discuss the possibility of the variant being more aggressive than delta.

Doctor Victor Trevino says everyone should be proactive as more information is gathered on the severity of the omicron variant.

Dr. Trevino says, we have to be proactive but most of the preventative measures are still the same.

As the city and health officials obtain more information about the new variant, they will inform the public.

The health authority continues to say the best step is to get vaccinated.

