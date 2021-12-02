Advertisement

Laredoans have a wonderful Christmas time during Navidad Fest

By Max Fernandez
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a year without a Santa Claus due to the ongoing pandemic, the holiday traditions we know and love are back in action.

One of the events is the annual Navidad Fest which returned to the Sames Auto Arena Wednesday night.

With an explosion of color, the city and the arena rang in the holiday season by lighting the 54 foot Christmas Tree.

Kids got a chance to sip on some hot chocolate, ice skate, sing some Christmas tunes and even enjoy a sleigh ride in the warm Texas weather.

Kris Kringle himself had a chance to meet with all of the boys and girls and find out what they wanted for Christmas.

All of the festivities were free and open to the public.

Now if you didn’t get a chance to ice skate, they arena will be having skate sessions between December 16th to the 30th.

