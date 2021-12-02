Last chance to register for WBCA parades

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays rapidly approaching so is the start of our annual WBCA festivities.

Our long-awaited George Washington’s Birthday Parade will be back on track after a long year hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decorated cars, colorful balloons will be one of the many things that will be present.

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars takes off on Thursday February 17 and the annual Budweiser Anheuser-Busch will be on February 19, 2022.

WBCA’s Rochelle Gonzalez says December 2 is the last day to register for the parade.

For more information regarding registration click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.