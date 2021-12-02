Advertisement

Last chance to register for WBCA parades

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the holidays rapidly approaching so is the start of our annual WBCA festivities.

Our long-awaited George Washington’s Birthday Parade will be back on track after a long year hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decorated cars, colorful balloons will be one of the many things that will be present.

The IBC Youth Parade Under the Stars takes off on Thursday February 17 and the annual Budweiser Anheuser-Busch will be on February 19, 2022.

WBCA’s Rochelle Gonzalez says December 2 is the last day to register for the parade.

For more information regarding registration click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: First day of school
UISD changes last day of fall semester
Alfredo Martinez Pruneda
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart
19-year-old Gabriel Jesus Avalos
Man caught driving stolen vehicle into Mexico
Zapata County to auction off seized cars
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office to auction off seized vehicles
Agents help arrest robbery suspect
Border Patrol agent helps arrest robbery suspect

Latest News

Many gather for World Aids Day
Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids
Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids
Prayer vigil shedding light on HIV and aids
Last chance to register for WBCA parades
Last chance to register for WBCA parades
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign
Pillar launches LGBTQ+ business friendly campaign